Previous
Photo 3217
3 points of contact
best way to stay connected to your tree
26th February 2024
26th Feb 24
4
1
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
ellie
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
Elyse Klemchuk
Hello up there, koala! (I am about ready to start calling this koala EJ for Ellie's Joey :) )
February 28th, 2024
Linda Godwin
Hang in there sweet bear
February 28th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@kchuk
haha that would be a great name!
February 28th, 2024
Dixie Goode
ace
The original tree huggers, aren’t they. I think we’d be happier if we had to hold onto something firmly rooted like that b
February 28th, 2024
