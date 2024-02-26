Previous
3 points of contact by koalagardens
best way to stay connected to your tree
26th February 2024 26th Feb 24

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Elyse Klemchuk
Hello up there, koala! (I am about ready to start calling this koala EJ for Ellie's Joey :) )
February 28th, 2024  
Linda Godwin
Hang in there sweet bear
February 28th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
@kchuk haha that would be a great name!
February 28th, 2024  
Dixie Goode ace
The original tree huggers, aren’t they. I think we’d be happier if we had to hold onto something firmly rooted like that b
February 28th, 2024  
