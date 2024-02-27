Previous
fav position

Ellie's joey's favourite sleeping position is to flop over a branch while wedged in like this - that expression is like 'what are you looking at?'
KoalaGardens🐨

I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Krista Marson ace
So silly
February 29th, 2024  
Mags ace
LOL! So cute.
February 29th, 2024  
