has his attention by koalagardens
has his attention

oh yes, his attention is very focused ... any guesses?
28th February 2024 28th Feb 24

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Bill
Looks like a little more comfortable seat.
March 1st, 2024  
