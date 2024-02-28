Sign up
Photo 3219
has his attention
oh yes, his attention is very focused ... any guesses?
28th February 2024
28th Feb 24
1
1
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
5563
photos
251
followers
248
following
3212
3213
3214
3215
3216
3217
3218
3219
91
3217
2108
3218
3219
2109
2110
92
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
29th February 2024 7:49am
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
valentine
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
Bill
Looks like a little more comfortable seat.
March 1st, 2024
