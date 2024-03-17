Sign up
Previous
Photo 3237
growing up big
Ellie's joey has been in different trees some distance from her for a couple of days - looking pretty pleased too! Gender reveal this weekend (although my Patrons know the secret)
17th March 2024
17th Mar 24
4
3
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
5611
photos
254
followers
253
following
886% complete
3230
3231
3232
3233
3234
3235
3236
3237
2124
3234
60
61
3235
2125
3236
3237
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
17th March 2024 9:51am
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
Louise & Ken
ace
And already knows how to pose elegantly!
March 18th, 2024
Milanie
ace
Great composing here
March 18th, 2024
Boxplayer
ace
Love that expression
March 18th, 2024
Michelle
Such a cutie and very photogenic
March 18th, 2024
