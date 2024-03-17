Previous
growing up big by koalagardens
Photo 3237

growing up big

Ellie's joey has been in different trees some distance from her for a couple of days - looking pretty pleased too! Gender reveal this weekend (although my Patrons know the secret)
17th March 2024 17th Mar 24

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Louise & Ken ace
And already knows how to pose elegantly!
March 18th, 2024  
Milanie ace
Great composing here
March 18th, 2024  
Boxplayer ace
Love that expression
March 18th, 2024  
Michelle
Such a cutie and very photogenic
March 18th, 2024  
