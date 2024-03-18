Sign up
Photo 3238
Ellie's delight
This joey is so much the picture of health and confidence!
18th March 2024
18th Mar 24
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
17th March 2024 9:50am
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
