I see you by koalagardens
Finally the gender reveal is out: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4Uo0XQBDjlM
21st March 2024 21st Mar 24

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Always a citie
March 23rd, 2024  
Lesley ace
Great capture!
March 23rd, 2024  
Babs ace
How exciting, can't wait to hear what his name will be.
March 23rd, 2024  
