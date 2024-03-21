Sign up
Previous
Photo 3241
I see you
Finally the gender reveal is out:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4Uo0XQBDjlM
21st March 2024
21st Mar 24
3
2
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
5628
photos
253
followers
250
following
887% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
20th March 2024 10:47am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Always a citie
March 23rd, 2024
Lesley
ace
Great capture!
March 23rd, 2024
Babs
ace
How exciting, can't wait to hear what his name will be.
March 23rd, 2024
