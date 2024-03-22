Sign up
Photo 3242
Time to name him
Social media are now voting between ECLIPSE | ELMO | ROWAN. I thought I'd let you add your vote here and it will be done and dusted by Easter. I like how small he looks in this photo (around 2kg)
22nd March 2024
22nd Mar 24
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
