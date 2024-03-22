Previous
Time to name him by koalagardens
Photo 3242

Time to name him

Social media are now voting between ECLIPSE | ELMO | ROWAN. I thought I'd let you add your vote here and it will be done and dusted by Easter. I like how small he looks in this photo (around 2kg)
22nd March 2024 22nd Mar 24

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
888% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise