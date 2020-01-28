Previous
lesser wanderer by koalagardens
lesser wanderer

This is our native butterfly. The monarch is called the greater wanderer and is larger than the the lesser. They are quite lovely too, and it's just great to see insect life out after the bit of rain a couple of weeks back.
28th January 2020 28th Jan 20

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Monique ace
Beautiful shot of this perfect butterfly
January 29th, 2020  
Valerie Chesney ace
A gorgeous butterfly...beautiful capture..
January 29th, 2020  
