Photo 676
lesser wanderer
This is our native butterfly. The monarch is called the greater wanderer and is larger than the the lesser. They are quite lovely too, and it's just great to see insect life out after the bit of rain a couple of weeks back.
28th January 2020
28th Jan 20
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Photo Details
Album
xtra
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX60 HS
Taken
28th January 2020 8:40am
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
australia
,
insect
,
butterfly
,
summer
,
theme-composition
,
wildandfree
Monique
ace
Beautiful shot of this perfect butterfly
January 29th, 2020
Valerie Chesney
ace
A gorgeous butterfly...beautiful capture..
January 29th, 2020
