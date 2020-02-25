Previous
Frogs Eggs Low Key by koalagardens
Frogs Eggs Low Key

rain rain rain and the frogs part away!
Definitely eggs of one of the native frogs. Is it wet? Oh yes indeed it is.
I rather enjoyed photographing this for the low key!
25th February 2020 25th Feb 20

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
