winter flowers by koalagardens
Photo 807

winter flowers

This cordyline flowers in winter - they are only just opening up.
7th June 2020 7th Jun 20

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
haskar ace
Lovely colour.
June 8th, 2020  
