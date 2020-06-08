Previous
most of the moon by koalagardens
most of the moon

I missed photographing when full but somehow I like this too. Def on black!
8th June 2020 8th Jun 20

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Babs ace
It does look good on black.
June 9th, 2020  
