Photo 808
most of the moon
I missed photographing when full but somehow I like this too. Def on black!
8th June 2020
8th Jun 20
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
moon
australia
lunar
30dayswild2020
Babs
ace
It does look good on black.
June 9th, 2020
