Photo 876
another view of a Camellia
Again, even in winter the garden is rather prettily abloom 😊
15th August 2020
15th Aug 20
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
2979
photos
244
followers
215
following
Tags
nature
,
flower
,
pink
,
australia
,
garden
,
camellia
FBailey
ace
Lovely picture
August 16th, 2020
Diana
ace
Beautiful shot, pity that they mostly hang downwards.
August 16th, 2020
