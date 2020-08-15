Previous
Next
another view of a Camellia by koalagardens
Photo 876

another view of a Camellia

Again, even in winter the garden is rather prettily abloom 😊
15th August 2020 15th Aug 20

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
240% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

FBailey ace
Lovely picture
August 16th, 2020  
Diana ace
Beautiful shot, pity that they mostly hang downwards.
August 16th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise