Photo 877
simply beautiful nature
nothing man-made holds a candle to mother nature in my humble opinion
16th August 2020
16th Aug 20
1
0
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
2981
photos
244
followers
215
following
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
xtra
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
15th August 2020 3:36pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
nature
,
flower
,
australia
,
garden
,
camellia
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Gorgeous flower and colour
August 17th, 2020
