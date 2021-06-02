Sign up
Photo 1166
up close and personal
with my xmas cactus (they really need another name in Australia hahaha)
taken in the late afternoon with macro lens and flash for the plant power theme
2nd June 2021
2nd Jun 21
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2021 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Views
1
Album
xtra
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
3rd June 2021 3:40pm
Tags
nature
,
flower
,
cactus
,
australia
,
garden
,
theme-plantpower
