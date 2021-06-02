Previous
up close and personal by koalagardens
up close and personal

with my xmas cactus (they really need another name in Australia hahaha)
taken in the late afternoon with macro lens and flash for the plant power theme
2nd June 2021

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2021 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
