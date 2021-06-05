Sign up
Photo 1169
cat mint
That is a common name I know this as, but it's actually Plectranthus caninus and supposed to help repel dogs and cats. Not sure if it does as I have neither ... oh hang on, is that why?
5th June 2021
5th Jun 21
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2021 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
xtra
E-M10MarkII
Taken
3rd June 2021 3:53pm
nature
flower
australia
garden
30dayswild2021
theme-plantpower
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Just beautiful!
June 7th, 2021
Bep
Beautiful indeed.
June 7th, 2021
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Quite an alien !! and I can not but still look at it !!
June 7th, 2021
