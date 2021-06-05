Previous
Next
cat mint by koalagardens
Photo 1169

cat mint

That is a common name I know this as, but it's actually Plectranthus caninus and supposed to help repel dogs and cats. Not sure if it does as I have neither ... oh hang on, is that why?
5th June 2021 5th Jun 21

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2021 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
320% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Just beautiful!
June 7th, 2021  
Bep
Beautiful indeed.
June 7th, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Quite an alien !! and I can not but still look at it !!
June 7th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise