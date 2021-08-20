Sign up
Photo 1242
deliberately discordant
for the 30 day challenge I'm doing - did I create discord, I felt I did it with several elements of the composition
20th August 2021
20th Aug 21
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2021 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
xtra
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
20th August 2021 2:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
australia
Sharon Lee
ace
My eye keeps taking me to the table. The position of the vase on the table in front is freaking me out. The sunlight is pretty but it puts the flowers in the dark. Yes I would say you have discord :)
August 20th, 2021
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@sugarmuser
yep the leading line takes you away from the subject, and also I fiddled to get the table angle feeling a bit off too. glad that subject is done, it's unnerving 😂
August 20th, 2021
