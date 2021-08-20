Previous
deliberately discordant by koalagardens
Photo 1242

deliberately discordant

for the 30 day challenge I'm doing - did I create discord, I felt I did it with several elements of the composition
20th August 2021 20th Aug 21

KoalaGardens🐨

Sharon Lee ace
My eye keeps taking me to the table. The position of the vase on the table in front is freaking me out. The sunlight is pretty but it puts the flowers in the dark. Yes I would say you have discord :)
August 20th, 2021  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
@sugarmuser yep the leading line takes you away from the subject, and also I fiddled to get the table angle feeling a bit off too. glad that subject is done, it's unnerving 😂
August 20th, 2021  
