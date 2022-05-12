Previous
inversably half and half by koalagardens
Photo 1510

inversably half and half

did I just make up a new word???
12th May 2022 12th May 22

KoalaGardens🐨

Photo Details

JackieR ace
No, half is a real word!
May 14th, 2022  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond 🤣🤣🤣 you just made my day
May 14th, 2022  
Wylie ace
ha ha, good one, both of you!
May 14th, 2022  
JackieR ace
@koalagardens you need to get out more.......
May 14th, 2022  
