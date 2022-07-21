Sign up
Photo 1580
peeking
can you see another little green tree snake peeking over the head of the one in front? this box holds quite a large family of beautiful native pythons
21st July 2022
21st Jul 22
2
0
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
4401
photos
257
followers
247
following
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
xtra
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
18th July 2022 8:36am
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
snake
,
conservation
,
wildandfree
Michelle
So cute!
July 23rd, 2022
Shutterbug
ace
Yikes! Is that what it’s intended for? I thought a snake or two got into a bird house.
July 23rd, 2022
