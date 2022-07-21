Previous
peeking by koalagardens
peeking

can you see another little green tree snake peeking over the head of the one in front? this box holds quite a large family of beautiful native pythons
21st July 2022 21st Jul 22

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Michelle
So cute!
July 23rd, 2022  
Yikes! Is that what it’s intended for? I thought a snake or two got into a bird house.
July 23rd, 2022  
