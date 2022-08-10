Sign up
Photo 1600
swamp wallaby
Can you see the big pouch bulging? When I got a little closer she immediately fled so I didn't get a glimpse of joey. I particularly like these dark wallabies.
10th August 2022
10th Aug 22
3
0
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Album
xtra
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
11th August 2022 9:27am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
wallaby
,
marsupial
,
macropod
,
wildandfree
Diana
ace
Fabulous shot of this very thoughtful looking mum! So lovely to see amongst the wildflowers.
August 13th, 2022
haskar
ace
Beautiful portrait wallaby on the grass. Thanks for the info. I know marsupials only from the zoo and I wouldn't have recognized it myself.
August 13th, 2022
Valerie Chesney
ace
How beautiful is this captue.
August 13th, 2022
