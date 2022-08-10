Previous
swamp wallaby by koalagardens
swamp wallaby

Can you see the big pouch bulging? When I got a little closer she immediately fled so I didn't get a glimpse of joey. I particularly like these dark wallabies.
10th August 2022 10th Aug 22

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Diana ace
Fabulous shot of this very thoughtful looking mum! So lovely to see amongst the wildflowers.
August 13th, 2022  
haskar ace
Beautiful portrait wallaby on the grass. Thanks for the info. I know marsupials only from the zoo and I wouldn't have recognized it myself.
August 13th, 2022  
Valerie Chesney ace
How beautiful is this captue.
August 13th, 2022  
