the colours of spring by koalagardens
the colours of spring

For many of you the leaves are changing colour as the die off in the fall, but for us, some trees in spring start with new leaves that are red, then turn a brownish yellow and then green as they mature like this Lilli Pilli
11th October 2022 11th Oct 22

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Delicate and beautiful!
October 13th, 2022  
Lesley ace
It is such a beautiful, muted pink. So pretty.
October 13th, 2022  
Renee Salamon ace
Such pretty leaves, they are quite unusual - I’ve not heard of the Lili Pili before
October 13th, 2022  
Joanne Diochon ace
Pretty "spring colour".
October 13th, 2022  
