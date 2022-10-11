Sign up
Photo 1662
the colours of spring
For many of you the leaves are changing colour as the die off in the fall, but for us, some trees in spring start with new leaves that are red, then turn a brownish yellow and then green as they mature like this Lilli Pilli
11th October 2022
11th Oct 22
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
4568
photos
253
followers
245
following
455% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
Comments
Album
xtra
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
13th October 2022 3:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
nature
,
australia
,
conservation
,
bush
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Delicate and beautiful!
October 13th, 2022
Lesley
ace
It is such a beautiful, muted pink. So pretty.
October 13th, 2022
Renee Salamon
ace
Such pretty leaves, they are quite unusual - I’ve not heard of the Lili Pili before
October 13th, 2022
Joanne Diochon
ace
Pretty "spring colour".
October 13th, 2022
