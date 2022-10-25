Sign up
Photo 1676
regular Milkweed
this is the common milkweed that I have. at first it seems to be a white-cream flower, but on close inspection the lavender colour is rather lovely. lost of nectar oozing from it too!
25th October 2022
25th Oct 22
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Photo Details
Tags
nature
,
flower
,
australia
,
garden
,
milkweed
Diana
ace
Oh these are just too beautiful, what a wonderful shot. They somehow remind me of Asian dumplings.
October 29th, 2022
