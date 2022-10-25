Previous
regular Milkweed by koalagardens
Photo 1676

regular Milkweed

this is the common milkweed that I have. at first it seems to be a white-cream flower, but on close inspection the lavender colour is rather lovely. lost of nectar oozing from it too!
25th October 2022 25th Oct 22

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Diana ace
Oh these are just too beautiful, what a wonderful shot. They somehow remind me of Asian dumplings.
October 29th, 2022  
