Previous
Next
Lomandra by koalagardens
Photo 1679

Lomandra

they are rather spiky but I really do like these native flower sprays on this native mat rush
1st November 2022 1st Nov 22

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
460% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
Its what you call spiky and a new plant to me! Good to see!
November 4th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise