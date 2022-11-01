Sign up
Photo 1679
Lomandra
they are rather spiky but I really do like these native flower sprays on this native mat rush
1st November 2022
1st Nov 22
1
1
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
4607
photos
253
followers
247
following
460% complete
View this month »
1672
1673
1674
1675
1676
1677
1678
1679
Latest from all albums
1678
2756
2757
2758
2759
2760
1679
2761
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
xtra
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
1st November 2022 2:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
flower
,
australia
,
lomandra
Maggiemae
ace
Its what you call spiky and a new plant to me! Good to see!
November 4th, 2022
