Photo 1680
patterns of nature
they are bloomin marvellous are they not?
2nd November 2022
2nd Nov 22
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Photo Details
Tags
nature
flower
australia
iris
garden
KazzaMazoo
They are indeed, almost as if hand painted on.
November 5th, 2022
Diana
ace
They certainly are, I love them!
November 5th, 2022
