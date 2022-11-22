Previous
you have to be quick by koalagardens
Photo 1700

you have to be quick

the fairy wrens are so fast and aways watching for danger. fair enough, nearly anything can predate on them at that size. I always want a full photo of them, but this is fun too
22nd November 2022 22nd Nov 22

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Well done! How lovely he is.
November 24th, 2022  
Oh, perfect! She couldn't see you so you must have been so still! fav
November 24th, 2022  
Beautiful little wren, peeking out.
November 24th, 2022  
