Photo 1700
you have to be quick
the fairy wrens are so fast and aways watching for danger. fair enough, nearly anything can predate on them at that size. I always want a full photo of them, but this is fun too
22nd November 2022
22nd Nov 22
3
3
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Photo Details
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
wren
,
wildandfree
Lesley
ace
Well done! How lovely he is.
November 24th, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
Oh, perfect! She couldn't see you so you must have been so still! fav
November 24th, 2022
Issi Bannerman
ace
Beautiful little wren, peeking out.
November 24th, 2022
