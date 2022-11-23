Previous
Kangaroo Grass by koalagardens
Photo 1701

Kangaroo Grass

tis our super grain, so many amazing properties. it will grow in nearly all the extreme Oz conditions. the only thing that will kill it really, is fertilising with superphosphates ...
23rd November 2022 23rd Nov 22

KoalaGardens🐨

Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Diana ace
You've captured these so beautifully, wonderful focus and light.
November 26th, 2022  
