Photo 1706
emerald dragonfly
one of our lovely natives
28th November 2022
28th Nov 22
3
3
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
xtra
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
27th November 2022 6:18am
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
insect
,
conservation
,
dragonfly
,
wildandfree
Wylie
ace
Text book clarity on this one, fav
December 1st, 2022
Zenobia Southcombe
Brilliant photo, so sharp!
December 1st, 2022
Diana
ace
Stunning close up with wonderful detail, I love the tones!
December 1st, 2022
