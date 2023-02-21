Sign up
Photo 1791
looking East
never tire of this view
21st February 2023
21st Feb 23
1
1
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
xtra
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
22nd February 2023 9:28am
Tags
landscape
,
theme-blackwhite
,
for2023
winghong_ho
The clouds in the sky are nice.
February 22nd, 2023
