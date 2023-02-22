Previous
from the heights by koalagardens
Photo 1792

from the heights

another different angle of one of my views
22nd February 2023 22nd Feb 23

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Babs ace
You have beautiful views.
February 23rd, 2023  
Diana ace
So much wonderful nature all around you.
February 23rd, 2023  
