agave in bloom by koalagardens
Photo 1899

agave in bloom

I have dozens of these huge flower stalks giving lots of calories to the insects for winter
22nd June 2023 22nd Jun 23

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Mags ace
Beautiful!!!
June 25th, 2023  
Joanne Diochon ace
Wow, I've used agave products before, agave sweetener and tequila for instance but never seen the actual plant they came from. It's huge!
June 25th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
How interesting and beautiful !
June 25th, 2023  
Barb ace
Pretty capture!
June 25th, 2023  
