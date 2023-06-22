Sign up
Previous
Photo 1899
agave in bloom
I have dozens of these huge flower stalks giving lots of calories to the insects for winter
22nd June 2023
22nd Jun 23
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Photo Details
Tags
nature
,
plant
,
flower
,
australia
,
garden
,
agave
,
30-days-wild23
Mags
ace
Beautiful!!!
June 25th, 2023
Joanne Diochon
ace
Wow, I've used agave products before, agave sweetener and tequila for instance but never seen the actual plant they came from. It's huge!
June 25th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How interesting and beautiful !
June 25th, 2023
Barb
ace
Pretty capture!
June 25th, 2023
