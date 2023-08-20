Sign up
Photo 1916
that's what I'd do!
haven't done one of these in ages, so here is my WWYD entry
20th August 2023
20th Aug 23
KoalaGardens🐨
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Tags
wwyd-222
JackieR
ace
Genius
August 21st, 2023
Diana
ace
Wow, that sure went fast and is absolutely amazing!
August 21st, 2023
Annie D
ace
it's fabulous
August 21st, 2023
Leave a Comment
