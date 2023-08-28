Sign up
Previous
Photo 1925
new life
I love the seed heads and then the new shoot of growth
28th August 2023
28th Aug 23
2
1
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
5181
photos
251
followers
243
following
Photo Details
Views
22
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
xtra
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
26th August 2023 10:41am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
australia
,
plants
,
seeds
Olwynne
This is beautiful
August 29th, 2023
Dixie Goode
ace
This is very poignant. New life finding a way from the old.
August 29th, 2023
