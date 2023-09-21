Previous
barely holding on by koalagardens
Photo 1949

barely holding on

I love the texture of dry leaves. I have my first market in months this weekend so apologies for being time poor
21st September 2023 21st Sep 23

KoalaGardens🐨

Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
JackieR ace
What do you do at market?? Looks quite bat like!!
September 22nd, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
My 1st thought - a pupa or chrysalis!!!!!!! A great find! fav
September 22nd, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Lovely bokeh
September 22nd, 2023  
