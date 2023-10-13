Previous
before the sun rises by koalagardens
Photo 1970

before the sun rises

the land lies still waiting
13th October 2023 13th Oct 23

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Mags ace
Very dramatic and mysterious.
October 14th, 2023  
Krista Marson ace
Just the right amount of mystery
October 14th, 2023  
