Previous
Photo 1971
gone to seed
mostly the dry out a bit and pop open and off the seeds fly - this one has kind of dried and shrivelled but stuck together - won't last much longer now tho!
14th October 2023
14th Oct 23
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Tags
nature
,
plant
,
australia
,
conservation
,
milkweed
,
wildandfree
Brian
ace
Well found and captured
October 16th, 2023
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture and textures.
October 16th, 2023
