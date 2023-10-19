Sign up
Photo 1976
black shouldered kite
aren't birds of prey stunning?
19th October 2023
19th Oct 23
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
nature
animals
wildlife
bird
animal
australia
conservation
wildandfree
ndao19
Diana
ace
Oh yes, especially when so beautifully captured.
October 20th, 2023
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
They are amazing. I got the eye for them after a visit to a falconry in Scotland some years ago.
October 20th, 2023
amyK
ace
Terrific capture
October 20th, 2023
Beverley
ace
Beautiful
October 20th, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
He’s so cute and fluffy
October 20th, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice capture!
October 20th, 2023
