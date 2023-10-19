Previous
black shouldered kite by koalagardens
Photo 1976

black shouldered kite

aren't birds of prey stunning?
19th October 2023 19th Oct 23

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Diana ace
Oh yes, especially when so beautifully captured.
October 20th, 2023  
Ole Kristian Valle ace
They are amazing. I got the eye for them after a visit to a falconry in Scotland some years ago.
October 20th, 2023  
amyK ace
Terrific capture
October 20th, 2023  
Beverley ace
Beautiful
October 20th, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
He’s so cute and fluffy
October 20th, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice capture!
October 20th, 2023  
