Photo 1977
Photo 1977
decisions
of course he did jump on in for a good bath
20th October 2023
20th Oct 23
2
2
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
5291
photos
254
followers
249
following
1970
1971
1972
1973
1974
1975
1976
1977
3085
1974
3086
1975
1976
3087
3088
1977
Views
12
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
xtra
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
20th October 2023 11:25am
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
wren
,
wildandfree
,
ndao19
Diana
ace
Fabulous shot of this beauty.
October 22nd, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice capture!
October 22nd, 2023
