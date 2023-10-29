Sign up
Photo 1985
nest sitting
love this Tawny on her nest
29th October 2023
29th Oct 23
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
5309
photos
253
followers
251
following
1978
1979
1980
1981
1982
1983
1984
1985
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
xtra
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
29th October 2023 7:38am
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
birds
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
wildandfree
,
ndao19
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh what a great POV of this beauty!
October 30th, 2023
Christina
ace
Fabulous - the nest is really clear
October 30th, 2023
Diana
ace
Wonderful pov and great close up!
October 30th, 2023
Maggiemae
ace
Not her best side --- but a great photo!
October 30th, 2023
