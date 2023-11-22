Sign up
Photo 2011
dancing lady
beautiful metre long sprays of tiny dancing flowers
22nd November 2023
22nd Nov 23
KoalaGardens🐨
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Photo Details
Tags
nature
flower
australia
garden
orchid
Beverley
Very beautiful- love the title
November 23rd, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
@beverley365
thanks! it is the name of the orchid - and they do look like flamboyant dancers twirling lol
November 23rd, 2023
Sue Cooper
How very pretty. I've never seen an orchid like this. Fav.
November 23rd, 2023
haskar
I've never looked at an orchid flower this way, but they are dancers.
November 23rd, 2023
Kitty Hawke
A whole flock of dancers...lovely......
November 23rd, 2023
Larry Steager
Wonderful capture, beautiful flower.
November 23rd, 2023
