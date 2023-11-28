Sign up
Previous
Photo 2017
Time out
I’m having a few days off and waiting for friends to arrive at the resort - glorious day bed beside the pool after a massage, lunch and champagne
28th November 2023
28th Nov 23
4
1
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
5377
photos
252
followers
248
following
552% complete
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2015
3125
2016
3126
3127
2017
3128
3129
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
xtra
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
30th November 2023 12:07pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Chris Cook
ace
Now that’s living life the right way.
November 30th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Looks relaxing
November 30th, 2023
Diana
ace
How wonderful, have a fabulous time!
November 30th, 2023
winghong_ho
Very relaxing.
November 30th, 2023
