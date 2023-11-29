Previous
Huge elkhorn by koalagardens
Huge elkhorn

Can you tell from the photo that this elkhorn is more than 2 m tall? Sorry I’m not commenting - these few days off have been divine and this is outside the back door of our cabin
29th November 2023 29th Nov 23

KoalaGardens🐨

I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Rob Z ace
That's a beauty. Enjoy your well earned break. :)
December 1st, 2023  
