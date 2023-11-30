Sign up
Previous
Photo 2019
Life always finds a way
This is a tree root completely filling a gap between sections of a cement path outside our cabin and it really caught my eye
30th November 2023
30th Nov 23
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
5379
photos
251
followers
247
following
Tags
tree
,
nature
,
australia
,
path
,
root
Beryl Lloyd
ace
For a moment I thought you had found a crocodile!!
December 1st, 2023
