mushrooms for tea
Photo 2063

mushrooms for tea

I have no idea what these tiny insects on this mushroom are, they are no more than 1mm and were having a feast!
13th January 2024

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
