well used tree by koalagardens
Photo 2062

well used tree

one of Hope's regular trees - you can tell huh!
12th January 2024 12th Jan 24

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Diana ace
Lovely shot of all those amazing marks.
January 15th, 2024  
