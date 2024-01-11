Previous
Dragon fruit flower by koalagardens
Photo 2061

Dragon fruit flower

they are spectacular
11th January 2024 11th Jan 24

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Nice capture of the details and the light on the petals. We have eaten the fruit as a meat replacement in recipes, but never tackled a whole fresh fruit.
January 13th, 2024  
Mags ace
Beautiful details!
January 13th, 2024  
Sue Cooper ace
Wow! That's an amazing close-up. Fav.
January 13th, 2024  
