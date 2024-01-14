Sign up
Previous
Photo 2064
all in one night
these literally ate out all my kale in one night - I've grown kale for years and this is the first time I've seen this happen.
14th January 2024
14th Jan 24
3
1
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
5468
photos
250
followers
246
following
565% complete
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
xtra
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
16th January 2024 7:32am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
nature
,
australia
,
garden
,
kale
,
caterpillars
,
theme-january2024
Corinne C
ace
Oh no, this is so frustrating!
January 16th, 2024
Linda Godwin
green eating machines!
January 16th, 2024
Lou Ann
ace
Little devils!
January 16th, 2024
