Magnolia Leaves
Magnolia trees can be evergreens or deciduous... not sure which type this is but it is so nice to see their beautiful deep green leaves when the majority of deciduous trees have lost their leaves for the season.
28th December 2019
28th Dec 19
Tags
tree
,
green
,
leaves
,
georgia
,
brown
,
magnolia
,
glossy
,
canon eos r
