364 / 365
Guy Poole Store
The Guy Poole Store opened in 1928 and I have no clue when it closed or anything about its history. It is located in Yorkville, Georgia.
30th December 2019
30th Dec 19
0
0
358
359
360
361
362
363
364
365
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R
Taken
30th December 2019 5:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
georgia
,
vines
,
overgrown
,
yorkville
,
canon eos r
,
guy poole store 1928 grocery store old building rust rusty "tin roof
