Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 387
Winter Fountain
There were some nice icicles at a decorative water fountain that was not turned off in the freezing temperatures we've had lately.
22nd January 2020
22nd Jan 20
1
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KV
@kvphoto
387
photos
26
followers
33
following
106% complete
View this month »
380
381
382
383
384
385
386
387
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R
Taken
22nd January 2020 1:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflection
,
water
,
winter
,
fountain
,
icicles
,
canon eos r
Elizabeth
ace
What a fantastic ice sculpture! So cool.
January 23rd, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close