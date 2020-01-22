Previous
Winter Fountain by kvphoto
Photo 387

Winter Fountain

There were some nice icicles at a decorative water fountain that was not turned off in the freezing temperatures we've had lately.
22nd January 2020 22nd Jan 20

KV

@kvphoto
Elizabeth ace
What a fantastic ice sculpture! So cool.
January 23rd, 2020  
