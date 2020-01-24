Previous
Out for a Spin by kvphoto
Out for a Spin

When at my local nursery I spotted so many cool looking ornamental cabbages so I took this one for a spin using the radial blur tool in PhotoShop
Kate
Love the spin on the ornamental cabbage.
January 24th, 2020  
