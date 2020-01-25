Previous
Next
Cartersville Mail Cart by kvphoto
Photo 390

Cartersville Mail Cart

This historic 19th Century mail cart was used at the Cartersville Train Depot where it still resides.
25th January 2020 25th Jan 20

KV

@kvphoto
106% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kate
You found a nice bit of history. I like the angle of the shot...good composition.
January 26th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise