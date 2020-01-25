Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 390
Cartersville Mail Cart
This historic 19th Century mail cart was used at the Cartersville Train Depot where it still resides.
25th January 2020
25th Jan 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KV
@kvphoto
390
photos
27
followers
35
following
106% complete
View this month »
383
384
385
386
387
388
389
390
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R
Taken
25th January 2020 1:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
train
,
wooden
,
depot
,
cart
,
georgia
,
antique
,
mail
,
boxes
,
bartow county
,
canon eos r
,
cartersville train depot
,
railway express agency
Kate
You found a nice bit of history. I like the angle of the shot...good composition.
January 26th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close